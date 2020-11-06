Last month, Ketchum adopted an emergency ordinance that establishes a temporary moratorium on the demolition of buildings in the downtown area that are deemed to be historically or culturally significant. Now, city officials are seeking public input on preservation of historical buildings and community character.
The emergency ordinance was characterized as a “pause” to give city officials and residents an opportunity to review which buildings are most valued by the community and to discuss whether any protective measures should be taken. As part of a two-phase process, the city is conducting community outreach and scheduling public meetings, as it determines what its best course of action might be. It is conducting an online survey through Nov. 11 to gather public opinions.
“The city has paused the demolition of historic buildings downtown until Jan. 17, 2021, to evaluate options and potential tools for preservation,” the city’s website states. “This survey is just the first step in the city’s public outreach effort to assess the community’s opinions about historic preservation.”
People can find more information and can take the survey at www.ketchumidaho.org/communityconversations.
