The city of Ketchum is seeking public input on its draft master transportation plan, a long-term planning document that updates existing conditions in the city and provides recommendations to improve roads, intersections and bike travel over the next 20 years.
The document is intended to replace a 2004 plan adopted by the city.
The city is asking the public to identify transportation needs that are not addressed in the plan and to provide comments and suggestions on the proposed projects. Interested people can review the draft plan and summary at www.ketchumidaho.org/projects and provide comments to participate@ketchumidaho.org. Comments will be accepted through Feb. 5.
“The goal of the plan is to provide safe and efficient travel on Ketchum’s transportation system now and in the future, including all modes of travel,” a city news release states.
The plan is intended to assist Ketchum policymakers and staff in making decisions about the city transportation system in future years.
Feedback from the community will be provided to the City Council prior to anticipated formal adoption of the plan, the city stated. Next steps would include the development of five-year financial implementation scenarios to incorporate in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
After the planned adoption of the final Capital Improvement plan, the city will offer opportunities in the future for the community to comment on specific projects, the city stated.
