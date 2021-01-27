The city of Ketchum is seeking applicants for its new Historic Preservation Commission.
A commitment to establish the commission was approved Jan. 15, when the City Council gave final approval to an interim, one-year ordinance intended to protect some older and culturally significant buildings in the city core. The city intends to pass a permanent ordinance before expiration of the interim ordinance.
The commission will consist of five members, a combination of members of the Planning and Zoning Commission and citizens who “have a demonstrated interest, competence, or knowledge in history or historic preservation and/or architecture,” a city news release states. Members will be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.
The commission’s work will be to “protect the historic character of the city’s community core” by establishing a list of significant historical buildings and reviewing and evaluating applications for proposed demolition or alteration of structures on the list, the city stated.
The panel will have the authority to approve or deny an application for demolition or alterations to a structure on the city’s list of historical buildings. Using criteria outlined in the interim ordinance, the commission can also determine to add or remove structures from the list.
Prospective members should provide a letter of interest to participate@ketchumidaho.org no later than Friday, Jan. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In