Brittany Skelton has stepped down from her post as Ketchum’s senior planner to join the City of Sun Valley as its new community development director, Sun Valley City Clerk Nancy Flannigan confirmed last Wednesday.
In her planning role with the city of Ketchum, Skelton prepared staff reports for the Planning and Zoning Commission and worked on code writing, in addition to a variety of other land-use and community development duties. She also served as Ketchum’s floodplain administrator, overseeing streambank stabilization applications and floodplain development, while advising developers and property owners on development regulations.
Skelton previously served as the Planning and Zoning administrator in the city of Victor, Idaho, and as Ketchum’s associate planner. She earned her bachelor’s degree in urban planning at the University of Cincinnati.
