The city of Ketchum has proclaimed May 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Month.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw issued the proclamation Monday, with the City Council observing.
The proclamation states that “all Blaine County residents experience times of difficulty and stress within their lives which can impact their mental health” and “the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated feelings of mental distress.” It notes that “each business, school, government agency, healthcare provider, organization, and citizen shares the responsibility to promote mental wellness, recognize the signs of mental distress, increase prevention efforts, advocate for access to effective treatment for mental illness, and support individuals and families suffering from mental health challenges.”
The city’s document states that “one in five adults and one in four children experience a mental health problem in any given year” and that “elevated feelings of hopelessness and distress in the year 2021 may have contributed to the increase of death by suicide in Blaine County.”
The proclamation calls for citizens and communities to end the stigmas associated with mental illness, increase public education about mental health and foster identification and treatment of mental-health issues.
