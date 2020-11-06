Ketchum City Council members on Monday issued final approval for two major contracts for public service.
In approving the city’s proposed “consent agenda”—a list of actions generally approved without discussion or debate—council members finalized contracts negotiated with the Blaine County Ambulance District and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, both for services in fiscal year 2021.
The city’s contract with the Ambulance District stipulates that the district will pay the city $1,199,265 to provide emergency medical services from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021. The city—as it has done in previous years—will provide “paramedic level” ambulance service and support for search-and-rescue operations in the Ambulance District’s northern sector, approximately from the East Fork Road line north to the Custer County line.
The contract with the Sheriff’s Office stipulates that the city will pay $1,427,800 for the provision of policing services, with the exception of parking and code-enforcement services. Through a joint powers agreement, the Sheriff’s Office provides patrol operations, investigation of crimes, community policing, issuance of citations and other policing services in the city.
The contract runs from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021.
