Longtime local attorney Ed Lawson of Lawson Laski Clark, PLLC has been named a recipient of the 2021 Denise O’Donnell-Day Pro Bono Award by the Idaho State Bar. Lawson will accept the award at the association’s annual meeting in July.
“The award recognizes Ed’s extraordinary service to the community in providing pro bono services,” the firm said in a statement.
Ketchum-based Lawson Laski Clark, PLLC consists of attorneys Ed Lawson, Jim Laski, Erin Clark, Heather O’Leary, Jared Kimball and Katie Franklin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In