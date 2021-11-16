The city of Ketchum is inviting citizens to tour its existing and proposed new recycling locations to get information on its plans.
Interested people can meet with city officials at the city's current recycling location in the south parking lot of the YMCA on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. The YMCA is located at 101 Saddle Road.
The group will then walk to the proposed recycling hub location on Lewis Street. Representatives from the city's recycling contractor, Clear Creek Disposal, will be on site to demonstrate current versus future operations.
A special City Council meeting will take place after the tour at the new Ketchum City Hall, at 191 Fifth St. W.
