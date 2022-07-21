The city of Ketchum has started analyzing whether historic buildings at the city-owned Forest Service Park can be effectively converted into temporary housing for displaced people and housing for employees of the city and other public entities.
The initiative is outlined in the city’s Housing Action Plan, which was adopted earlier this year to address the housing crisis in the city and surrounding area.
The City Council on Monday approved spending $10,000 to hire historic preservation architect Byron Folwell to develop conceptual plans to convert the structures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Or just ban short term rentals and fix the problem for good.
Unfortunately, AirBNB helped get a law passed in 2017 that doesn’t let the City outright ban them. However, it does have a clause that City’s can limit them to protect “neighborhood integrity.” Ketchum hasn’t availed itself of that clause. One city has, and it is being litigated. If that city wins, I’’m with you on hoping we have some sensible limits on STR density. Right now there is a project slated for West Ketch that could put 12 units on a postage stamp lot. On Monday, the City Council, at the instruction of the City Planner, unanimously voted to approve the lot consolidation to make it possible. Quality of life in that neighborhood didn’t come up. The city has passed legislation requiring STRs to conform to register and conform to basic safety standards, and is in the process of hiring an enforcement officer. Hopefully the City will get going with its planned zoning code re-write. The zoning priory now for the Council is getting an ordinance passed to get around the current code to preserve exiting housing units and to require new projects to be denser than what the zoning code requires. Our zoning code works great for developers. For quality of life for full time residents and for people who want to work and rent here long term, not so much.
Seems like a creative use of City-owned assets that will preserve structures that are otherwise under-utilized.
If such a need exists, there is temporary housing immediately available in Hailey. Silver Creek Living. Beautiful. All ages. New. Walking distance to Albertson’s. 40 units. Apply now.
To take away the only truly historical, well-kept, site in Ketchum would be a disservice to the rest of
us; the rest of the 98 percent who live here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In