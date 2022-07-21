17-11-03 forest service park.jpg (copy)

Ketchum’s Forest Service Park.

 Express file photo

The city of Ketchum has started analyzing whether historic buildings at the city-owned Forest Service Park can be effectively converted into temporary housing for displaced people and housing for employees of the city and other public entities.

The initiative is outlined in the city’s Housing Action Plan, which was adopted earlier this year to address the housing crisis in the city and surrounding area.

The City Council on Monday approved spending $10,000 to hire historic preservation architect Byron Folwell to develop conceptual plans to convert the structures.

