Ketchum’s city clerk and treasurer, Grant Gager, has stepped down from his post at the city.
Gager, whose formal title was director of finance and internal services, had worked for the city since 2016.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve this community, but I have recently decided to step away from city government to pursue other opportunities while spending more time with my family,” Gager said in a written statement to the community sent to the Idaho Mountain Express. “I’ve been fortunate to meet many of you over the past few years and have enjoyed the conversations that we’ve shared. Thank you for the kindness and generosity of spirit that you have shown me and my family.
“Again, thank you for allowing me to serve you—it has been a lifetime highlight and an experience I will always treasure.”
Gager previously worked as an analyst in the Connecticut Legislature’s General Assembly Office of Fiscal Analysis. For Ketchum, he oversaw finances and the budgeting process, among other responsibilities.
