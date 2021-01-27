Ketchum City Council members on Jan. 19 unanimously approved half-marathon and full-marathon events at Atkinson Park over three days, from May 21-23.
The REVEL Sun Valley Limited Edition Marathon & Half, a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon, is scheduled to have a maximum of 500 participants per day. The full marathon will start at Galena Summit and the half marathon will start at Cathedral Pines, both points north of Ketchum. Runners will travel down state Highway 75 and eventually take the Wood River Trail to a finish venue at Atkinson Park. No spectators will be allowed at the finish venue, which will feature a finish arch, results booth, spaced recovery chairs and drink tables.
The race organizer, Brooksee, has also worked with the Idaho Transportation Department and South Central Public Health District to plan the events. A long list of COVID-19 mitigation measures are incorporated into the plans. Brooksee has also developed plans to change the schedule of events if warranted.
