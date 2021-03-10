The city of Ketchum is moving forward with a plan to install an art project on a set of garage doors at the Terry Tracy Recreation Department building at Atkinson Park.
City Council members on Tuesday approved a plan put forth by the Ketchum Arts Commission to have Boise artist Ben Konkol produce his artwork on vinyl material that will cover the doors on the southern and eastern sides of the building, facing the Christina Potters Ice Rink and Hemingway STEAM School. The Arts Commission will pay the artist $1,800, in addition to funding the costs of creating and installing the vinyl wraps. The plan calls for completing the installation by July 15.
Konkol was selected from a group of 27 artists who submitted entries. He has had his artwork published in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and other distinguished publications, a city report notes. He is known for his “bold, graphical style with naturalistic textures,” the report states.
