The city of Ketchum is hiring a project manager and part-time intern to help with the Planning and Building Department’s increased workload ahead of the city’s rewrite of its comprehensive plan.
In the wake of former Planning and Building Director Suzanne Frick moving to a different role with the city last year, and the promotion of former Senior Planner Morgan Landers to replace Frick, Ketchum was left without a second senior planner to work with staffer Abby Rivin. The city is hiring a project manager to help Rivin—the only senior planner on staff—work through developing a new comprehensive plan, the city’s guiding land-use document.
The Planning and Building Department has also been busier processing development applications in recent years, city officials have said.
