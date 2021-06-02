Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets away from other dogs due to an outbreak of kennel cough in the Wood River Valley.
Kennel cough (also known as canine infectious tracheobronchitis) is a treatable but highly contagious respiratory disease.
Veterinarian Dr. Karsten Fostvedt said the St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum is seeing two to three cases of the disease every day.
“We have two to three big outbreaks annually, and right now we’re in a big outbreak,” he said.
Fostvedt said the current outbreak began about six weeks ago. He said the length of any outbreak depends on how conscientious dog owners are about keeping their pets isolated and rested.
