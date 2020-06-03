The Community Library has been rescheduling a number of programs forced to cancel during lockdown, and though mass gatherings are still off the menu, online resources provide ample opportunities for events to proceed in new formats.
Tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, at 5:30 p.m., library Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson will host a digital conversation with Mary Pauline Lowry, author of “The Roxy Letters.” The program will be available to watch live at livestream.com/comlib. This event will also be recorded and saved for future viewing. Those patrons who wish to participate in the conversation will be free to do so either via the Livestream chat or by emailing questions to Programs and Education manager Martha Williams at mwilliams@comlib.org.
Lowry hails from Austin, Texas, but received her MFA in Creative Writing from Boise State University. “The Roxy Letters” is her second novel, published just this past April. Her talk at the library was initially scheduled for April 16.
