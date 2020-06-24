Blaine County Recreation District Executive Director Jim Keating will resign Aug. 10. According to a press release, he will return to a career in the technology industry in a management role.
During Keating’s time at the district, it developed the Community Campus, Galena Lodge summer trails were built, Nordic trails were expanded, the Aquatics Center revitalization is almost complete and summer and winter operations have expanded at the Quigley Trails Park.
“I will always consider my time at BCRD to be one of the great experiences of my life,” Keating said. “I leave so grateful for this opportunity to work with the staff, boards, volunteers, partners and the community at large, but so excited about the future of this organization.”
District board of directors President Mike Burchmore said, “We are sad to see Jim move on to a new position in the technology industry, but we are grateful for his 13 years at BCRD. During this time, he has built an organization that provides the highest quality of active recreation for the benefit of Blaine County. He is a trusted leader within our community, and we support his move. The BCRD is in a strong financial position and we are completing several large capital projects this summer.”
Burchmore said the board will work on an updated job description for the executive director position and will initiate a local, regional and national search in July.
Jim did a terrific job at BCRD---we will miss his vision and steady hand---good luck in your future endeavors, jim. Thanks!
