In recognition of Earth Day, April 22, the Idaho Nation Laboratory’s K-12 Education Program is organizing an art competition for Idaho students. Statewide, children are encouraged to produce art that celebrates the earth and centers on the theme of “creating change for a sustainable future.”
Participants will be divided into various categories based on age—3-5, 6-10, 11-14 and 15-18—and are asked to submit only one work each. Alternatively, for those who wish to collaborate with friends or siblings, there will be a separate team category. Again, each team is asked to submit only one piece of art.
Each entry will be displayed on the INL’s website, with winners announced via social media by May 1. To participate, photos of the artwork—which can take any form—should be submitted by email to stem@inl.gov by Tuesday, April 21. Submissions should include the first name and age of the student artist and a brief description of the artwork in addition to the photo itself.
