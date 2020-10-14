Seattle-based energy company Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) is proposing placing a micro-reactor power plant at the Idaho National Laboratory, it announced in a Sunday news release.

The purpose of the deployment is to demonstrate new “secure power, heat and experimental capabilities” in nuclear technology, according to USNC.

Each of the company’s micro-reactor power plants, or “MMR energy systems,” consist of high-temperature reactors using helium gas as a coolant and an adjacent power plant, which converts heat from the reactors into clean electricity.

“INL is excited about the prospect of demonstrating the first advanced high-temperature gas-cooled reactor in Idaho, where we have successfully demonstrated 52 reactors over the past seven decades,” said Dr. Corey McDaniel, INL’s director of industry engagement, in the press release.

