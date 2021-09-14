Two incumbent commissioners on the governing board of the North Blaine County Fire District are set to retain their seats, after no challengers filed for candidacy in the November election.
Commissioner Sarah Michael, representing Subdistrict 1, and Commissioner Earl Engelmann, representing Subdistrict 2, will be the only candidates on the ballot for the district. Terms for both seats will be for four years.
Commissioner Jed Gray holds the third seat on the board.
The district—formerly the Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District—includes Blaine County’s unincorporated areas from the middle Wood River Valley north past Galena Summit. It is managed by the city of Sun Valley.
