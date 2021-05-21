The city of Ketchum has joined U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and the Idaho Department of Commerce to relaunch the Support Local Gems initiative, an all-day event Friday, May 21, to support small businesses.
Ketchum residents and visitors are invited to buy from their favorite local shops and restaurants, write a positive review online or simply say “thank you” to operators of a small business they appreciate.
“We have all been through very challenging times and our local businesses have suffered greatly,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “I am very proud of all of Ketchum’s businesses for applying local protocols to keep their customers and employees safe. Let’s take every opportunity to support them.”
Risch offered similar encouragement.
“Over the last year, Idaho’s independent retailers and restaurants did an exceptional job adapting to the challenges of the pandemic,” he said. “But even as life begins to return to normal, small businesses still need support.”
Last year, Risch and the Department of Commerce started Support Local Gems to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other partners now include Gov. Brad Little, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, Rep. Mike Simpson, the Association of Idaho Cities, the Idaho Association of Counties, the Idaho Chamber Alliance and the Idaho Retailers Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In