Idaho’s urban areas continue to see significant population growth, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s recently released city population estimates for 2020.
The Gem State had the fastest growing population in the nation—up 2.1%—between 2019 and 2020, with much of the growth occurring in Idaho’s urban areas. Nationwide, there are 3,093 cities with populations larger than 10,000. When those cities are ranked based on their percentage growth between 2019 and 2020, eight of the top 200 fastest-growing cities are in Idaho: Kuna (43), Post Falls (46), Star (55), Eagle (65), Meridian (70), Nampa (151) Ammon (167) and Caldwell (171)—all with growth rates ranging from 7.5% to 3.5%.
About 70.5% of Idaho’s residents lived in cities in 2020 compared to 61.2% in 1980, the data released by the Idaho Department of Labor indicates.
In 2020, eight Idaho cities had populations greater than 50,000. In 2000, only four Idaho cities had more than 50,000 residents. In 1980, only Boise’s population exceeded the 50,000 threshold and in 1960, no Idaho city had more than 35,000 residents.
The total number of people living in Idaho’s 200 incorporated cities grew 2.4% between 2019 and 2020, faster than the state’s 2.1% increase, the data shows.
“Idaho’s cities continue to be magnets drawing population from outside the state and from Idaho’s rural areas,” the department stated.
Among the Idaho cities and its six neighboring states, Boise is the seventh largest with 229,776 residents. The largest is Seattle (769,714), followed by Portland (656,751), Las Vegas (662,368), Henderson (329,172), Reno (259,290) and North Las Vegas (259,290). Rounding out the top 10 are Spokane (222,050), Tacoma (219,945) and Salt Lake City (204,087).
Results from the 2020 Decennial Census will be released in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In