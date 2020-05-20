The Idaho Gives statewide philanthropic campaign, which ended on May 8, brought in considerable funding to Blaine County nonprofits.
The Hunger Coalition drew the most money, with $34,163 in donations, followed by The Senior Connection at $31,010 and Mountain Humane, which received $28,370.
Sun Valley REALTORS Give pulled in $22,100 in donations, and The Advocates for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse collected $17,550. The Blaine County Recreation District drew $16,465, followed by Men’s Second Chance Living with $15,370 and the Community Library with $13,193. Swiftsure Ranch received $12,025 during the fund raising drive, rounding out the list of local organizations listed among the top 100 groups by amount raised.
A large number of other local nonprofits also brought in donations during the annual fundraising event. For a complete list of both local and statewide groups who benefited, visit idahogives.org/leaderboards.
