The American Automobile Association reported Monday that Idaho gas prices are the eighth-most expensive in the country.
But current gas prices in the Gem State—averaging $2.30 per gallon right now—are still down 88 cents from 2019, according to AAA spokesman Matthew Conde.
The price drop can be attributed to high inventory levels due to COVID-19, Conde said in a statement.
“Because fuel demand was held down during stay-at-home orders, stock levels are about 24 million barrels higher across the country than last year,” he said.
That includes 500,000 more barrels in the Rocky Mountain region alone.
“This [inventory] cushion could keep pump prices lower than last year until the Fourth of July and possibly beyond,” Conde said.
