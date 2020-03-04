‘I Have a Dream’ Foundation—Idaho will host alum Dr. Alisha Moreland-Capuia this week to speak to high-schoolers, the general public and program participants on Wednesday and Thursday.
A Portland, Ore.,-based addiction psychiatrist, Moreland-Capuia will discuss her work and research at The Community Library from 6-7 p.m. on March 5. She’ll also talk about her recent book, “Training for Change: Transforming Systems To Be Trauma-Informed, Culturally Responsive, and Neuroscientifically Focused.”
Moreland-Capuia will also address the Wood River High School student body at the Community Campus on March 4 and 5 and will speak privately to Dream Scholars and their families.
More than 45 Blaine County students participate in the local program, called “I Have a Dream” Foundation—Idaho. The inaugural class receives academic and social support, as well as a promise issued when they were fourth-graders at Alturas—then Woodside—Elementary School in 2012: Graduate from high school and receive a two-year scholarship toward whatever education comes next. For 92 percent of them, they’d become the first in their families to attend college.
Moreland-Capuia participated in the program while growing up in Portland in the 1990s, before going on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and an M.D. from George Washington University. She describes the program as a “very healthy reinforcement” for her academic trajectory as a child.
