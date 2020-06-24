A final round of grants totaling $200,000 from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho will go to community organizations throughout the state to help low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and/or domestic violence, along with those in need of physical or mental health care or childcare.
Two Blaine County nonprofits received funding in this round: The Hunger Coalition was awarded $9,000 to assist in its COVID-19 emergency response, which now includes curbside food distribution three times weekly and home deliveries to vulnerable people. The Senior Connection was awarded $9,000 for its Meals on Wheels program.
The COVID-19 Fund for Idaho has distributed $1.3 million since April.
