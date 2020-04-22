The Heritage Court, an annual program of the Blaine County Historical Museum, announced on Sunday its decision to cancel this year’s edition in light of the circumstances and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
Every year, the Heritage Court recognizes the accomplishments and influence of four women in Blaine County, but with present health concerns, the 2020 program—set to be the 17th annual—has been called off.
“We just don’t know what the situation will be in a couple of months when our public activities take place—the tea, the coronation, the parades and the luncheon at the Senior Connection,” said Teddie Daley, co-founder and current chairwoman of the Heritage Court. “But we already know how difficult it is to do even our preliminary work and scheduling.”
In Sunday’s statement, the Heritage Court committee expressed its gratitude to The Community Library and Company of Fools, both of which have long been supporters of the program. The statement ended on a hopeful note, looking toward 2021 for the Heritage Court’s return.
