South Central Public Health District, in tandem with sheriff’s offices throughout the district’s eight counties, is collecting personal protective equipment to assist with coronavirus responses.
According to a press release from the Health District on Monday, residents, businesses and organizations are encouraged to donate new, unused personal protective equipment, which includes N95 respirator masks, surgical masks, surgical gloves, procedure gowns, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
“The current pandemic is putting a strain on our health-care system and leading to shortages in personal protective equipment for our health-care workers and first responders,” district Emergency Planner Nelson Long said in the press release. “We are reaching out to the community to see if anyone might have spare PPE to donate to help keep our health-care workers and first responders safe.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office at 1650 Aviation Drive in Hailey.
