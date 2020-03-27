South Central Public Health District will complete all Women, Infant and Children (WIC) appointments by phone until further notice, due to the spread of coronavirus. The Health District’s office in Bellevue discontinued WIC clinics on March 18 and all other district offices discontinued in-person clinics on March 24.
There will be no interruption to WIC services and benefits, according to a press release from the Health District. Clients are encouraged to call their local WIC office with any questions.
In addition, the district is running two hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138 and one in Spanish at 208-737-5965, open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In