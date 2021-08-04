The Hailey Public Library was recently awarded a grant of $16,600 in federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding, the library disclosed in a press release last week.
The grant funding comes through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries. The grants will be used to purchase audiovisual equipment that will allow the library to livestream children and adult programs on its website. Funds will also be used to improve outdoor programming and website design and functionality.
“We are so grateful to receive this funding which will help the library build on needs identified during the pandemic,” Library Director Lyn Drewien stated in a press release. “We learned how valuable virtual programming is to our community and how live streaming supports that.
“Outdoor programming expands our footprint, essentially creating a new ‘room’ for us. We also learned that while our website is workable, its overall design hinders our ability to communicate effectively with our community and, thus, it needs to be revamped and updated.”
Forty-eight libraries throughout Idaho received ARPA funding through a competitive grant process.
