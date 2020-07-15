The Hailey City Council on Monday agreed to defer the costs of park reservation, special event fees and banner-hanging fees incurred by the Wood River Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness this summer.
The deferral of costs was conducted in exchange for mental wellness services provided to residents by NAMI.
The nonprofit has already hosted several outreach and fundraising events this summer. Earlier this month, NAMI hosted a screening of “Ernie and Joe” in Hop Porter Park as part of a broader discussion on police practices.
