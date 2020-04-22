The Hailey Public Library has partnered with the Idaho National Laboratory for a series of virtual lectures on the cutting-edge research the latter organization is conducting. The first installment will be held during Earth Week on Thursday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m.
Listeners can tune in to hear INL researcher Lee Walker present the first talk, “Charging Ahead: Navigating the Future of Electric Vehicles.” Walker will speak on the growing popularity of electric cars and constant technological advancements within the industry, the possibility of charging stations rivaling gas stations in the future, and what impact that would have on power sources.
“As electric vehicle charging gets faster, more abundant and even goes wireless, Lee Walker will share with our community how INL is helping see past blind corners on the road to this future,” said Kristin Fletcher, adult programs coordinator at the library.
To join in the lecture and a question-and-answer session with Walker, RSVP to Kristin Fletcher at kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org.
