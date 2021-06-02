The Hailey Public Library is offering free Take and Make Summer Project kits for youth ages 14 and older. Teens can learn how to make their own décor, improve practical skills, inspire new projects and, most of all, find relaxation and have fun! The first take and make kits will be available June 1.
On the first of each month a different Take and Make project will be available, including Spa Night in June, Macramé Wall Hanging in July and Embroidery Hoop Art in August. Kits contain all materials and instructions to complete the activity. Kits are available first come, first served, and only one per person. Participants can pick up a kit at the library in person or call ahead for curbside service.
“These kits are a super fun way to spend an afternoon getting creative, and you end up with a great product,” said library Marketing Coordinator and project director Caitlyn Mills. “We were glad to be chosen by the Idaho Commission for Libraries to receive a Make It at the Library Grant, which provided the funds for this STEAM-based project.”
The library is at 7 W. Croy St. and is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, call 208-788-2036 or visit haileypubliclibrary.org.
