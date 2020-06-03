On Monday, June 1, the Hailey Public Library commenced its 2020 summer reading program for children and adults. Since the building remains closed to the public for now, and with the near future largely uncertain, the library has gone digital this year, putting the entire program online.
To register, readers can visit haileypubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-2020, where they can find instructions and a short survey on their reading habits and personal literary goals for the summer. Upon completing this survey, they will be entered in the summer reading program.
Books are available from the library both online and through a curbside circulation hold service. Children are asked to record time spent reading and adults can record number of books read.
The program will last until Aug. 10, at which time a second online survey will be distributed to participants. Upon completion, readers will be entered to win various prizes. Visit the URL above to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In