The Wood River Farmers Market will now operate in Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.
According to Katie Zubia, board president of the Wood River Farmers Market Association, the park location—on Main Street on the south end of town, between Third and Fourth avenues—will offer increased visibility and more parking space.
“After a delayed start, we are excited to open in Hailey,” Zubia said.
The market will operate in walk-through format only, according to the association.
“The Hailey market will follow all COVID-19 best practices, which include wearing face coverings to minimize the spread of the virus, providing hand sanitizer stations, redesigning the market layout to allow for social distancing and promoting physical distancing,” the Farmers Marker Association stated. “Customers can walk booth-to-booth to shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, pastured meat, artisan baked goods, jewelry and crafts and more.”
