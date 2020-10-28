The Hailey City Council on Monday approved findings of fact and conclusions of law regarding an Oct. 13 extension granted to Sunbeam subdivision developer Marathon Partners.
The extension pushes the deadline of the final plat application for the subdivision’s first phase to June 8, 2022.
“It is worth noting that both Blaine County and the city of Ketchum allow two years for final plat to be submitted after preliminary plat,” a city staff report noted. “This is a more reasonable timeline.”
This past June, the council approved Marathon Partners’ preliminary plat application for phase one of the development, which will build 85 single-family homes and townhomes in northeast Hailey.
Since then, the applicant has installed water and wastewater infrastructure and completed rough grading for the forthcoming nine-acre Sunbeam Park. Paving, sidewalks and park improvements are on track to be completed in 2021.
