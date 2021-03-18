The Hailey Arts and Historic Preservation Commission (HAHPC) is seeking two new volunteer members, the city announced Wednesday.
The commission’s purpose is to “promote the historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural heritage” of Hailey and enhance the city’s overall sense of place by “recognizing historic preservation efforts and promoting educational outreach,” according to the city’s website.
Commissioners will serve three-year terms starting immediately. Applicants must have been Blaine County residents for at least two years and must be a current Hailey resident.
“Responsibilities include attendance at one regularly scheduled meeting per month and other assigned tasks to assist the commission in providing leadership, advocacy and support for the arts and history in Hailey,” the city stated.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and/or a resume to the city by mail, 115 Main St. S., Ste H, Hailey, ID 83333; by email, robyn.davis@haileycityhall.org; or by fax, 208-788-2924.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In