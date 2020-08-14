In a resolution passed by the Hailey City Council on Monday, Hailey resident Kitty Miner was appointed to the Hailey Parks and Lands Board to fill the term vacated by former board member Sara Gress.
Miner’s term will expire in December of 2021.
“I was immediately interested [in the position] as it was the lure of outdoor pursuits and sense of community that brought me here in 1982,” Miner stated in her letter of interest. “Just this morning, I saw a moose happily chomping leaves right near Jimmy’s Garden and thought how much I love that the boundaries of wilderness and community merge here.”
