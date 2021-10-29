Hailey Mayor Martha Burke and the Hailey City Council voted on Oct. 12 to appoint Siomara “CeCe” Larissa Navarrete to the Hailey Public Library Board of Trustees.
Navarrete fills the seat vacated by Lee Dabney, whose five-year term ended on Sept. 1.
The board’s five members meet once per month to make policy, operational and programming decisions and review financial reports.
Navarrete is currently a real estate agent working for Winderemere Real Estate and a college student pursuing a degree in education at the College of Southern Idaho, according to her application submitted to the city of Hailey. She graduated from Wood River High School in 2011 and taught high school and sixth-grade English in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
“Growing up, my parents were not able to help with homework … One of the tools that allowed me to do my homework was having a public library,” Navarrete stated. “Now that I’m older, I would like to encourage our community, especially Hispanic [parents], to be more involved and educated on the current resources our community has for their kids’ success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In