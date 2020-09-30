The Hailey City Council appointed Kate Wutz as a new library board of trustees member on Monday evening to fill the expiring seat of long-term board member April MacLeod.
Wutz’s term will expire in 2025. She previously served on the library board but stepped down due to work and travel demands, which are no longer a conflict, according to a staff report.
The library board regularly discusses programming and personnel decisions, growth opportunities and financial reports.
Wutz will join board members Lee Dabney, Sara Felton, Kate Ristow and Morgan Buckert, each of whom have staggered five-year terms. Dabney’s term will expire next, in September 2021.
