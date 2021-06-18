The Hailey City Council on Monday passed a resolution appointing Richard Pogue as Hailey’s third representative to the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board.
Pogue, who also serves as a commissioner on the city’s Planning and Zoning board, will take the place of Vice Chairman Don Keirn, who resigned earlier this spring. Pogue’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2023.
The seven-member board, which guides airport operations, is made up of three representatives appointed by Blaine County, three appointed by Hailey and one independent member elected by the board itself.
The City Council also passed two resolutions on Monday appointing Pogue as an ex-officio member of Fly Sun Valley Alliance and Bob Brand as a member of the Hailey Urban Renewal Board. Brand will fill the seat previously occupied by Keirn.
