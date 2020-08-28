The Hailey Public Library Board has selected Lyn Drewien as its new library director, the city of Hailey shared in a press release last Thursday.
Drewien, whose library career spans over a decade, has held positions at both the Hailey Library and The Community Library in Ketchum. Prior to her appointment, she worked as Blaine County’s Grants and Procurement Specialist for two years.
“A thirty-year resident of the Wood River Valley, Drewien brings many years of experience and volunteerism to her new position,” the press release stated.
Drewien will replace former library director LeAnn Gelskey, who stepped down in the spring after a decade in her position to pursue a new career with the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
