The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will hold its grand opening on Thursday, June 24, at 615 N. Main St. in Hailey.
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:30 a.m., the first 100 customers will receive a free reusable tote bag and will have the chance to enter a drawing to win $1,000 in free groceries. Bliss Bucks in-store gift cards ranging in value from $5-$400 will be “distributed at random” to the first 100 customers, the store stated.
Hailey’s Grocery Outlet will mark the chain’s 400th store opened in the U.S. The California-based “extreme discount” supermarket sells name-brand products at a 40-70% discount, according to its website.
The store takes the place of what used to be King’s Variety Store. It recently finished an interior remodel by Kansas City-based design firm BRR Architecture, whose building permit was approved by the city of Hailey last August.
