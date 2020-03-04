A Great Decisions discussion group meets on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church at the corner of Second Avenue and Bullion Street in Hailey through April 20.
The next discussion on March 9 will be about Yemen, followed by a March 16 discussion about “the Philippines under Duterte.”
Great Decisions is a public discussion program on world affairs. Emmanuel’s program format will be to view a DVD provided by Great Decisions and made for PBS. A host will moderate a public discussion covering critical global issues facing America.
The program is free and open to be public during the Lenten season thanks to a gift from a generous donor. Preregistration is recommended but walk-ins are welcome.
Additional weekly discussion topics will be “China in Latin America,” “Northern Triangle of Central America (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador),” “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran” (commonly known as the Iran Nuclear Deal), “Artificial Intelligence” and “Americans in Diplomacy.”
“You need not be a foreign policy expert to attend. Just bring an open and eager mind; newcomers and guests are welcome,” states a press release.
For more info call 206-618-6671.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In