Following the success of his coordinated Ketchumwide singalong last week, local resident Nick Harman has taken inspiration from Europe once again with a new community activity planned for Wednesday.
The singalong followed in the footsteps of many a musical Italian. Now, Harman draws inspiration from the UK, where people joined together in applause of the National Health Service. He said he hopes to get the people of Ketchum to do the same for the valley’s medical professionals.
Doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s have been working round-the-clock since the pandemic swept into Blaine County, and have been recording alarmingly high numbers of COVID-19 cases themselves. The work is only ramping up for them and times will certainly prove tough looking ahead, but Harman said he believes a show of support from the community can go a long way.
At 8:30 p.m. tonight, April 1, Harman invites everyone to step outside and take a few moments to give local medical staff a much-deserved round of applause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In