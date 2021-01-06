The Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club is hosting Idaho’s 17th annual Wild and Scenic Film festival virtually on Friday, Jan. 8. The festival consists of 15 conservation-minded films that showcase and celebrate both the stunning natural beauty of the Idaho landscape and the efforts of conservation groups to preserve that beauty.
The festival will stream live at 7 p.m., with a recording then being made available for future viewing between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13. Tickets at various levels, some including drinks and raffle tickets, are available at prices ranging between $10 and $75. Visit qudio.com/event/IdahoSierraClub to purchase tickets.
“The Idaho version of the film festival is a chance for state’s conservation community to share in and learn about the visionary success of the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club,” the chapter stated in a press release. Recent efforts championed by the group include campaigns to achieve 100 percent clean energy for Idaho, developing more cycling and pedestrian pathways in the Treasure Valley and helping with restoration efforts in the Lower Snake River.
Proceeds from the film festival support the continuing mission of the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club. Visit www.sierraclub.org/idaho to learn more about conservation efforts and the Wild and Scenic Film Festival.
