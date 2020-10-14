Pump prices across Idaho fell around nine cents from September to October, according to a Monday press release from AAA Idaho.
The average price for unleaded gas in the Gem State is currently $2.37, 41 cents less than a year ago. That’s also nine cents below September’s average of $2.46.
Overall, the U.S. average held steady on the week at $2.19, one cent below September’s average and 45 cents cheaper than this time last year.
“The nationwide demand for fuel recently hit 8.8 million barrels per day, just six percent less than a year ago,” AAA Idaho stated.
