Former Urban Renewal Agency board member reappointed
Former Ketchum business owner Gary Lipton was reappointed to the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency board by a 2-1 City Council vote on Monday.
Lipton previously served on the URA board before leaving for personal reasons in 2019. In that role, he is credited with helping the city acquire the current City Hall building on Fifth Street.
“I don’t doubt his dedication to or knowledge of the URA,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “He’s the right man for the job.”
The single “nay” vote came from Councilwoman Amanda Breen, who expressed concerns about whether Lipton met the residence requirement for the post.
{span}The URA uses redirected taxes to pursue projects such as affordable housing and infrastructure improvement. ￼
