The Idaho Aviation Association’s 14th annual Fun-in-the-Grass John Adamson Memorial Breakfast and Fly-in is set for this Saturday, June 6, from 7-11 a.m. This event takes place at the Carey Airport, on Airport Lane in Carey. All are welcome to attend whether by land or by sky.
Breakfast will be served at $5 a person until the last pilot is fed.
This event will include the annual Carey-er Spot Landing Contest, as well as awards for oldest pilot, farthest flown, home-built crafts and more. There will also be a raffle this year.
For more information, contact Mike Kelsey by phone at 208-481-0999 or by email at mountainmeadowsaviation@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In