As part of its new Big Idea project, “From the Color of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie,” the Sun Valley Museum of Art will host a free one-day event on Saturday, June 27, from noon to 4 p.m.
The program will consist of four hour-long sessions at SVMoA’s Hailey Classroom, each one limited to eight participants and open to everyone age 8 and up.
Participants will celebrate the natural beauty of the Camas Prairie by painting flags using colors found naturally throughout the vibrant prairie landscape. Artists of all levels are welcome to interpret this prompt in any way they wish, with the opportunity to paint three flags, one of which can be hung outside the museum in Ketchum as part of the Big Idea project.
The program will be hosted by M.K. Guth, who is producing original artwork for the museum exhibition.
“M.K. is a deeply committed artist who wants to use her art to bring people together. This day will be a chance for us to paint and talk together, sharing our stories of this place,” SVMoA Artistic Director Kristin Poole said. “I look forward to seeing how everyone’s individual flags come together to create a larger art piece that will honor the prairie’s beauty by flying outside of the museum all summer.”
Though the class is free, space is limited and registration is required to reserve a spot. Call 208-726-9491 or visit svmoa.org to do so.
