During June, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock the following sites with rainbow trout in the 10- to 12-inch range:
- Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole), June 15-19 and June 29 to July 3, 8,800 total fish
- Sawtooth Kids Pond at the Sawtooth Hatchery, June 1-5, June 22-26 and June 29-July 3, 800 total fish
- Alturas Lake, June 8-12, 1,740 fish
- Perkins Lake, June 15-19, 600 fish
- Valley Creek, June 15-19 and June 29 to July 3, 1,500 total fish
- Stanley Lake, June 8-12, 2,100 fish
- Cape Horn Lake, June 1-5 and June 29 to July 3, 600 total fish
- Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, June 1-5, June 22-26 and June 29 to July 3, 2,000 total fish
The number of trout released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.
Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records and fishing rules, by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.
